Video call: Google Duo comes to new TCL TVs

A novelty released by TCL promises to make life easier for those who wish to chat by video call and who have products from the manufacturer’s portfolio in their homes. This Tuesday (12), the company announced that the Google Duo application can be used in the new models of smart TVs of the brand, thus guaranteeing a new communication option.

“Faced with the growing need for public demand, presenting the right devices is indispensable for making quality calls, both in sound and image,” said the company.

“Therefore, TCL’s recently launched televisions are ready for use by the Google device in its versions: UHD 4K P715, QLED 4K C715 and QLED 8K X915.”

Prerequisites and suggestions

While the QLED 8K X915 already has a retractable pop-up camera built into the device, requiring only the installation of the application, for 4K models, it is necessary to have an external USB camera, which must be connected to the TV via USB or HDMI.

Highlighting the “unprecedented” organic growth presented by Google Duo for Android TV – which “adds 10 million subscribers per week since its launch in October” – TCL defends the importance of its action.

“Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 was a time of strong digital acceleration, where video calling has become an indispensable tool for communication in the face of social isolation.”

Finally, the company indicates in which situations the app proves to be a differentiator: “The novelty allows users of TCL smart TVs to chat even from a distance with family and friends and hold corporate meetings on video calls.”