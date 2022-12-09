Video: Amad Diallo’s Masterclass in Millwall Is a Convincing Argument in Favor of Manchester United’s Capabilities

Manchester United tenant Amadou Diallo may be given the opportunity to play in the first team under the guidance of Eric ten Haga.

The Ivorian, who is currently on loan at Sunderland, has steadily seen his spell with the Black Cats grow stronger and stronger.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has made no secret of his admiration for Diallo, who is also becoming a cult hero at the Stadium of Light.

Recently, against Millwall, Diallo showed an excellent performance, finishing with a brilliant goal.

The 20-year-old has demonstrated his talent, especially in his favorite position of the right wing, where he has achieved significant success.

In the game against Millwall, Diallo played brilliantly with his feet and attacked in the opponent’s penalty area.

Even from the point of view of protection, the young man performed his duties well. He returned whenever necessary and was aggressive in his grappling and dueling.

This is what Diallo was criticised for at Old Trafford — his apparent lack of fitness, which is essential in England’s top division.

But perhaps the most impressive thing about Diallo’s game against Millwall was his incredible ability to handle the ball.

His technical ability was obvious to everyone in regards to how he manipulated the ball and connected the game with his teammates.

Amad Diallo vs Millwall | Another strong performance for the Manchester United loanee #TouchlineFracas pic.twitter.com/BFVIQcUcWu — MUGA (@TLF_MUGA) December 8, 2022

Due to United’s difficulties in attack and the lack of depth on the right flank, which is Anthony’s position, Diallo has reasons to be more involved in the senior team and become a more visible member of the team.

He is more than capable of replacing Anthony and even competing with him. At the moment, his performances on loan speak for themselves. I hope Ten Hag and his coaching staff will give him a chance to prove himself in a United shirt.