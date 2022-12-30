Amad Diallo, on loan from Manchester United, scored a goal yesterday when Sunderland beat Wigan Athletic with a score of 4:1.

Diallo started the game and played the full 90 minutes while the Black Cats raged at the DW Stadium.

Amad ended his fine performance with a brilliant goal, which became the best choice among Tony Mowbray’s men.

Diallo, who was playing on his favorite right wing, received a brilliant ball from one of his teammates.

Then the Ivorian struck a furious blow from outside the penalty area with his left foot, leaving Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones no chance.

Diallo gave his goal a decent celebration — sliding his knee before performing a rhythmic dance, commonly known as “griddy”.

In general, the 20-year-old jumpsuit staged a master class against Wigan, which he bothered all night.

The United tenant constantly took his man, demonstrating excellent legs and the ability to handle the ball.

From the point of view of the pass, Amad was also great. He created many opportunities for his colleagues, and on another day he himself would have had more than one goal.

He came close to scoring again twice before scoring a miracle goal.

Diallo’s previous shot was deflected by Jones, who acrobatically dived low and did not allow the ball to hit the target with his feet.

The young man was again close to the Wigan strike blocker, but could only get into the frame of the goal. Earlier this week, Sunderland boss Mowbray spoke about Diallo and denied rumours that United were considering bringing him back from loan.

Fabrizio Romano noted that United are very happy and satisfied with the young man’s performance at the Stadium of Light.

The Red Devils also rejected Diallo’s offer from Italy.