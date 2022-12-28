Manchester United fans have found a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the person of a young Alejandro Garnacho.

That is, at least in relation to the famous song “Long live Ronaldo”, which has been sung at Old Trafford for years.

Yesterday Garnacho entered the field in the 65th minute, coming on as a substitute for Brazilian winger Anthony.

And soon after that, the familiar refrain “Viva…” was heard in the stands, apparently in response to one of the Argentine’s labyrinthine races.

But the 37-year-old Portuguese free agent is no longer the hero of the song, he was replaced by Garnache.

A video of what will undoubtedly be an important moment for a young man appeared on the web.

“Well, Ronaldo is gone, but we have VIVA GARNACHO!!!!” the tweet reads.

Well Ronaldo has left but we’ve got, VIVA GARNACHO!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MgaZZLXvmc — Faz (@planetfaz) December 27, 2022

Garnacho may be targeting another area where he can replace Ronaldo, as the number seven shirt is still vacant at Manchester United.

The veteran striker was released after a scandalous interview with Piers Morgan before the World Cup.

But the positive results of United after returning to domestic matches inspired the fans with optimism about the prospects of their club without the captain of the Portuguese national team.

Eric Ten Haag will now be hoping for a continuation of convincing victories over Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Given that the coach has few opportunities to attack, it is likely that Garnacho will have many chances to hear his name again at Old Trafford before the end of the season.