Victory Over Trump In A Case For Closing TikTok

TikTok, which does not get rid of trouble in the USA, will continue to stay in the country. As a result of the lawsuit filed by three TikTok content producers, the decision to ban TikTok in the USA was blocked.

The waters between the Chinese short video sharing app TikTok and the USA do not settle. The US Department of Commerce said they would actively defend the presidential order to block TikTok transactions after a federal judge’s decision to suspend it.

So what pitted the Department of Commerce and a federal judge against each other? US District Judge Wendy Beetlestone blocked the Department of Commerce’s decision to ban TikTok in the country, with a decision she made on Friday. The Department of Commerce reached a decision on November 12 to prevent TikTok from operating in the United States.

TikTok continues to stay in the USA

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Sunday that it will comply with the court order, but is determined to actively defend the presidential order. In his statement to the ministry, Judge Beetlestone warned that TikTok would not prohibit data hosting, content delivery services, or other application-related technical operations in the US.

As you know, US President Donald Trump claimed that TikTok shared US users’ data with the Chinese government, but TikTok denied these allegations. TikTok had to transfer its US operations to a US company in order to continue its operations in the US. Currently with TikTok Oracle and Walmart Inc. There are rumors that the agreement between the two parties is coming to an end.

In court hearing Friday, Beetlestone said in the verdict that “the government’s definition that the TikTok practice is a national threat was voiced in a hypothetical way.” In addition, attempts were made to block TikTok from the App Store and Google Play Store. In this case brought to court by three TikTok content producers, Beetlestone’s decision also prevented the app from being removed from app stores.



