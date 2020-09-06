Victory in Italy went to Pierre Gasly!

Scuderia Alpha Tauri team’s French driver Pierre Gasly won the Italian Grand Prix, the 8th race of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The 8th challenge of the season was held over 53 laps on the 5,793-meter track with the same name as the Italian city of Monza.

Starting the race from the 10th place, Pierre Gasly crossed the finish line in first place and reached the first place in his career.

McLaren’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz was second, 0.415 seconds behind the leader, while Racing Point’s Canadian driver Lance Stroll was third, 3.358 seconds behind.

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton, who won 6 Formula 1 championships in his career, received a 10-second stop / go penalty for pitting without opening the pit lane, while Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Ferrari pilots Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel did not complete the race.

The 9th race of the season will be held in Italy, on September 13th.

Following the Italian Grand Prix, the pilots classification is as follows:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 164

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 117

3.Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 110

4. Lance Stroll (Canada): 57

5.Lando Norris (Great Britain): 57



