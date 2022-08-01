Victoria Beckham says she ‘inspired’ David Beckham when they are twins in red outfits: ‘Matchy Matchy’

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have the key to a long-term relationship: matching outfits. The couple looked coordinated while enjoying a day on the boat and they looked as young as ever.

See the best moments of the style of couples David and Victoria Beckham

“Looks like I inspired @DavidBeckham again!!!” On Sunday, July 31, the 48-year-old fashion designer signed a photo of two in red outfits on Instagram: “😂 clear 😂😂😂x kisses.” In the frame, the lovers, married since 1999, cuddled up to each other, sitting on the edge of the boat. Victoria wore a red polka dot dress and large sunglasses for the walk. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old retired soccer star opted for a red polo shirt and green shorts.

“Karaoke night with the one and only Posh Spice 🖤,” David signed the video on Instagram on July 23. In the short clip, Victoria sang the lyrics of the Spice Girls song “Stop” with accompanying choreography.

David and Victoria Beckham: chronology of their relationship

“Just for you, David,” the former Spice Girls singer replied to her husband’s social media post before posting the footage to her Instagram story.

The couple’s followers on social networks were amazed by Victoria’s impromptu performance of the 1997 hit. “A gorgeous girl still got a ❤,” some users wrote on Instagram, while others urged the musician to reunite with former bandmates and go on tour.

While the founder of Victoria Beckham Beauty has created successful fashion and beauty brands, she became famous as the fifth part of the British women’s group — along with Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel Bee (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice). Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) — in July 1996 with the release of “Wannabe”. After three popular albums in December 2000, the band took an indefinite break.

While the native of England will always be praised as one of the biggest stars of pop music, her daughter Harper believes that her famous mom made some questionable style choices.

Family album of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham: their best photos with children

Read the article

In an interview with Vogue Australia published on July 3, Victoria shared that her 10-year-old daughter is not thrilled with the image she wore during her time in the women’s group. “She’s not one of those kids who goes out with full makeup and a cropped top,” the singer said. “In fact, she recently told me, “Mom, I saw some photos of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just unacceptable.”

Harper continued, “They were just too short.” The author of “That Extra Half Inch” said that was when her husband intervened, adding: “Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.” In fact, she was very indignant at how short my skirts were. I said: “You’re never going to wear skirts like that?” [Harper] said, “Absolutely not.”

The Beckhams are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.