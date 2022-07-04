Victoria Beckham recalls how she and husband David Beckham were told that “it won’t last long” in a message for the 23rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the GQ Man of the Year Award ceremony at the Tate Modern Gallery in London, September 3, 2019. James Shaw/Shutterstock

Proving them wrong! Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of her marriage to David Beckham, Victoria Beckham was not afraid to cast a shadow on people who doubted their relationship in the past.

“They say he’s not funny, they say I never smile, they said it won’t be for long 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years of living together. David, you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕,” the 48—year-old fashion designer signed a cute photo of her and her 47-year-old husband on Instagram on Monday, July 4.

Victoria added another message to her Instagram story, writing: “@davidbeckham, you are my everything! I love you so much.”

The athlete, for his part, took to social media to share a retrospective clip of him and Victoria interviewing the fictional character of Sasha Baron Cohen “Ali G”. In the video, David was asked if he was a fan of his wife’s music group Spice Girls, to which he replied: “No, but I liked Posh.”

The former football star added: “23 years ago today, Mrs. Beckham became Gorgeous, but she will always be Gorgeous ❤️ Happy anniversary, WOW, 23 years old and 4 beautiful kids ❤️❤️❤❤❤ I love you, we all love you ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @ romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven”.

David and Victoria, who exchanged vows in July 1999 after two years of relationship, have four children: sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10.

The former footballer previously spoke about the moment when he met his wife at a charity sports match. “We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge, and that day she actually took the train, so she wrote her number on the train ticket. Which I still have,” he recalled on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” in February 2020. “And here we are, 20 years later and four children later.”

According to David, there were many ups and downs in their successful romance. “Being married for as long as we have is always hard work,” he explained in the Australian The Project in 2018. “It’s getting a little more complicated.”

Victoria also discussed the hard work done to strengthen their bond over the years. “It’s all about the family,” she shared with British Vogue in October 2018. — The six of us are much stronger than we would be if we were separate people. We respect this family connection, and that’s the main thing.”