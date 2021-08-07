Victoria Beckham is Likened To a Ghost Doll Annabelle

Fans compare Victoria Beckham to the horror doll, Annabelle, as she wears a white dress. On August 5, Victoria Beckham (Vic) showed off on her personal page the moment of walking in New York with a white midi dress, accented at a black leather belt and a detachable red collar.

The outfit designed by Vic belongs to the Fall/Winter 2021 collection, just released for $ 1,890. The beauty combined a skirt with a mask, glasses, Hermes handbag, sky blue suede high heels for $ 553.

Under the post, the audience expressed mixed opinions. Besides the comments praising her elegant, beautiful mix of clothes, many people liken her to the Annabelle ghost doll in the horror movie of the same name because she realized the costumes were similar in color and puffy sleeves. They wrote: “Aaaaa, from the first moment I saw it was Annabelle“, “Anabelle couture version”, “The shoes are great, but the upper is a real ghost doll”, “Let’s go wear this Annabelle dress at Halloween”…

Victoria Beckham doesn’t mind the detractors. The designer is trying to steer the fashion brand out of the crisis because of the epidemic. According to the Independent, her fashion house has lost more than £46 million since its launch 13 years ago. The company is reducing product prices by 40% to reach more customers.