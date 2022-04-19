Victoria Beckham celebrated her 48th birthday with an “intimate” dinner in Miami after the wedding of her son Brooklyn

Another year around the sun! Victoria Beckham continued the party after the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham’s son earlier this month, celebrating her birthday on Sunday, April 17.

“It was an intimate setting,” the insider says, adding that Victoria’s family and “several friends” were present. David Grootman of Groot Hospitality and Sushi Fly Chicken and his wife Isabela Grootman were also at the restaurant to drink to the birthday girl.

The former Spice Girls singer enjoyed a party with her husband David Beckham and three of their four children: Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their eldest son Brooklyn, 23, and his new wife Nicola Peltz went missing after their wedding on April 9 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Victoria’s party was special with an eight-tiered cake featuring different photos of the fashionista and her loved ones.

“Everyone was in a festive and cheerful mood, Victoria’s guests gathered to take pictures with her and celebrate her birthday,” the source adds.

On Monday, April 18, a woman of the hour burst out laughing about a purple-themed party on social networks, calling it “a special birthday that I celebrate with my family and close friends.”

Victoria added: “I love you so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven x I feel very happy that there are such kind and loving people in our lives here in Miami x Thank you @davegrutman and @isabelagrutman for your love and kindness always. We love you x”.

Both Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, shared a group photo of their parents and younger sister, 10, from the celebration on their social media pages on Monday. The model signed the picture “Family ♥️ “, and Cruz just added a smiley face with a red heart next to the same photo of the squad.

Romeo previously honored his mom on her big day by writing: “Happy birthday, best mom in the world, I love you so much @victoriabeckham ♥️ ♥️ ” along with a photo of him having dinner with Victoria and David, 46.

The retired football star, for her part, praised her wife via Instagram on the day of her real birthday.

“Happy Birthday, the most wonderful wife, mom and businesswoman,” David captioned a picture of the couple on the beach on Sunday. “Have the most amazing day because you deserve it. We all love you very much.”

Earlier this month, the Beckhams traveled to Florida to watch Brooklyn and 27-year-old Peltz tie the knot at her family’s Palm Beach estate.

Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were among the celebrity guests who attended to watch the couple say their “yes” at the traditional Jewish ceremony.

Scroll down to take a peek inside Victoria’s birthday celebration:

Family time

Victoria celebrated another sunny year with three children.

Girlfriends

Victoria took a picture with her closest friends.

Time to have fun

Romeo gave fans a glimpse inside the party in Miami.

Trip or death

All the Beckhams were smiling, celebrating together.

Boys Club

Cruz threw a party with his dad.

Birthday girl

Victoria couldn’t get enough of her family cake.

Host Assistant

The restaurateur made a toast to the birthday girl.