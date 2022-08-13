Victoria and David Beckham told son Brooklyn to “have fun” with Nikola Peltz before the wedding

We learn from the best! Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have proved that after two decades of marriage they have achieved the goal in a relationship, and now they are passing on their lessons to the next generation.

“Just love each other, try not to worry about anything and keep working,” Brooklyn Beckham recalled of his parents’ best relationship advice during an interview with E! on Thursday, August 11. Daily pop music news. “[And] just try to have fun.”

Brooklyn, 23, is the eldest child of former Spice Girls performer, 48, and retired soccer star, 47. David and Victoria also share sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11. for his part, earlier this year he married actress Nicola Peltz.

“My best friend is always with me,” Brooklyn told Daily Pop on Thursday about their newlywed bliss. — So, this is amazing.

After Brooklyn’s April wedding to the 27-year-old actress, he dedicated several tattoos to her, including the date of his proposal, her initials and the words “our little bubble.” Earlier this month, the word “married” was written on his hand.

As Brooklyn and Peltz’s marriage continued to heat up, they soon made headlines after fans suggested there was a hostile relationship between the Bates Motel alum and her mother-in-law. “They will always try to humiliate people,” Brooklyn denied the rumors during an interview with Variety earlier this month. — But everyone gets along, and that’s good.

There were rumors that there was a drama between the Transformers actress and Victoria after Peltz allegedly decided not to wear a wedding dress created by her mother-in-law’s fashion brand.

“I was going and really wanted to, and after a few months [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so I had to choose another dress,” the Holiday actress recalled in an interview with Variety. speaking to cover for her husband. “She didn’t say you couldn’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.”

Peltz also spoke about the life of the couple’s newlyweds, telling the publication: “What’s good about us is that we don’t need anything from each other. We’re just so in love. I don’t need anything from him, and he doesn’t need anything from me.”

Brooklyn and the New York native of early romantic success can only hope to follow in his parents’ footsteps, given that they celebrated their 23rd marriage anniversary earlier this year.

“They say he’s not funny, they say I never smile, they said it won’t last long,” the author of Learning to Fly wrote on Instagram in July. “Today we celebrate 23 years of living together. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕».