Víctor Vucetich will analyze JJ Macías’ performance

The Chivas del Guadalajara lost 2-0 to Cruz Azul in their own home. The defeat puts the team in serious trouble to go directly to La Liguilla, however, there is one more problem: the low level of José Juan Macías.

Chivas’ technical director, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, assured after Sunday’s game that they will analyze the case of the Mexican forward.

The “King Midas” was very direct to talk about the ups and downs that JJ Macías has exhibited, who has been highly criticized by fans and the press.

“In the case of Macías it is an analysis that we will have to do internally, in that aspect, we will look for the best that is for him and for the team.”

Regarding the defeat of Chivas, which leaves the team in seventh place in the General Table, Vucetich said: “It is painful, we did not do what we should do, we stopped doing things. However, we must continue in this work dynamic and improve in the following meetings. The possibility of being in the first four reduced us a lot ”.



