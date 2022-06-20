Vicky Gunvalson met a new guy through a mutual friend: “He’s like a breath of fresh air”

How long has Vicky Gunvalson’s love tank been full? Having released information about her new boyfriend Michael, the graduate of the Real Housewives of Orange County tells Us Weekly exclusive details.

“We met in January through a mutual friend,” the 60—year-old “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” star told us. “We’re doing this very slowly, and we’re both well aware of what’s going on with people meeting in the public eye.”

Gunvalson has cast a shadow on her ex-fiance Steve Lodge.

“He’s a MAN and doesn’t need my fame or money, which is what my ex Steve wanted. He used me and thinks he’s ‘famous’ like his new wife,” she told Us. “This is an equally respectful relationship that I protect with everything in me. Michael will never be “public.” He’s seen what happens to boyfriends and husbands in the media.”

Gunvalson added: “He’s a breath of fresh air and my whole family appreciated me.”

The Bravo graduate introduced Michael to her family and the public on Saturday, June 18.

“My heart is happy,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s so great to introduce Michael to my amazing family. Lots of laughter and tons of fun. #midwest #family #love #pizza #baseball #grandchildren.”

Her former co-star Kelly Dodd made it clear that she approves, commenting: “God, I love your family, say hi to Mike for me ❤️❤️”.

Although news broke in September 2021 that Gunvalson and Lodge had broken off their engagement, fans will see how the drama plays out in the upcoming season of “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“Everyone had their own opinion, but no one really knew it,” Tamra Judge told us about filming the series with Gunvalson when her breakup was going down. “I was the only one who really knew him. And I knew the story, and what was going on, and what led to it, and all that, and I knew that Vicky was very sad because she really wanted this relationship to work. But some of the other girls were quite harsh in their words. Some were harsh, some were very supportive.”

Lodge, for his part, wasted no time and in April married teacher Janice Carlson.

“We are very happy and glad to be husband and wife,” he told us then. “Our relationship is incredible. We’ve already created some great memories and can’t wait to create even more.”

When the wedding hit the headlines, Gunvalson tweeted: “People asked me to make a statement about the recent marriage of my ex-fiancee. Here it is… I wish them all the best. I’m just so excited and RELIEVED that I wasn’t at the altar with him.”