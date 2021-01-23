Vicarious Visions Joins Blizzard For Diablo II Remake

It was announced that Vicarious Visions studio within Activision Blizzard was transferred to Blizzard by Activision. The studio’s transition was due to a change in the remake of Diablo II.

Vicarious Visions, who worked on games such as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Triology and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, announced that they had left Activision and moved under the roof of Blizzard, which had already merged in 2007 and became Activision Blizzard.

It was not known why Vicarious Visions made such a transition, but the reason for this transition was finally clear. Jason Schreier, one of the well-known journalists of the game world, was the name that revealed this information. According to Schreier, the reason for this transition under the joint umbrella company is the Diablo II remake.

Diablo II remake coming

Under the “Classic” series, Blizzard previously polished its games such as StarCraft Remastered, Warcraft III: Reforged. It seems that it’s time for Diablo II, which was released in 2000 and managed to be one of the popular games of the series.

Blizzard has been working on the remake of Diablo II since last year, according to Schreier’s report published in Bloomberg. However, last year there was a big change in this project that is currently being worked on.

Team 1, a member of Blizzard, who previously developed StarCraft II and Heroes of the Storm games, also undertook the remake of Diablo II. However, after Warcraft III: Reforged, developed by Team 1, was hit by players (the game’s Metacritic user score was 0.6 / 10), Diablo II was given to Team 3 within Blizzard. At this point, Vicarious Visions switched to Blizzard to help Team 3.

Although Vicarious Visions’ transition to Blizzard has just been announced, it is also stated that the studio has been in the company for a while and has been working on the game. It is stated that the name of the game to be released is Dibalo II: Resurrected, but the name may change when the game is released. There is currently no information about when the game will be released.