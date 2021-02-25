ViacomCBS reaches nearly 30 million global subscribers

With streaming CBS All Access becoming Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS has revealed that it is close to getting 30 million global subscribers. The data was revealed before the presentation event of the new platform.

According to the company, the CBS All Access and Showtime services have a base of 19.2 million subscribers in the US alone. With the launch of the new platform on March 4 in Latin America, the expectation is that this number will increase.

Paramount Plus is ViacomCBS ‘new brand in the streaming industry. In this way, the conglomerate wants to capture consumers who are migrating from linear TV viewing to on-demand programming.

However, the platform will have a major challenge ahead. For example, Disney Plus is reaching a base of 100 million subscribers, while Netflix has more than 200 million customers globally.

Thus, HBO Max and Peacock will be direct competitors for Paramount Plus in the USA. The first has already reached 37 million subscribers, while the second has more than 30 million users – although it does not reveal the number of paid accounts.

ViacomCBS financial results

Owner of the CBS television network, the Paramount studio and the Showtime and MTV channels, ViacomCBS also revealed the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company’s revenue during the period increased by 3% and reached US $ 6.87 billion .

She highlights that this growth was driven by the increase in the sale of space for advertising and the affiliate fee. As well, subscriptions to streams like CBS All Access made an important contribution.

“Despite the continued impacts of the covid-19, we ended the year with strong advertising and affiliate results. They demonstrate the strength of our core businesses, ”commented Bob Bakish, CEO of ViacomCBS.