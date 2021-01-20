ViacomCBS Announces Paramount Plus Release Date

In December 2019, Viacom and the American television channel CBS merged to form ViacomCBS, a new company that promised to focus its efforts on the streaming world. As part of the plans, the company announced in September 2020 that it would overhaul the Paramount Plus, which debuted in 2017, reorganizing the service strategy worldwide.

Today, ViacomCBS reveals that Paramount Plus will debut in several new countries this year, setting dates for launching the platform in the chosen regions. The US and Latin America will receive the service on March 4, while Nordic countries, unspecified, will see the news arrive on March 25. Finally, Australia does not yet have a set date, but it does have a “mid 2021” launch window.

The company also revealed that, in Canada, the CBS All Access platform will be transformed into Paramount Plus, receiving a series of new content, still on March 4. Completing the announcements, ViacomCBS also scheduled a virtual event for investors for February 24, at 6:15 pm in Brasília time.

According to the company’s statement, the event will show the numbers achieved in 2020 and in the fourth quarter of the year, which ended on December 31. The strategy for the future will also be announced not only for Paramount Plus, but also for Pluto TV and Showtime OTT, so it is possible that we will have great news, as seen with the presentation to investors made by Disney for its Disney Plus .

Paramount Plus is already offered in Brazil as an additional package of cable TV operators such as Claro NET and Algar Telecom. It is also possible to have access to the content of the service through Amazon Prime Video, in the function of channels. There, there is a free 30-day trial, with the subscription charging R $ 19.90 per month.