VGC: PS5 is the best start in the UK

The Video Games Chronicles portal points out that Playstation 5 has broken the record for the best launch of a console in the British Isles.

Video Games Chronicles points out in the UK, as we indicated in Spain last week, that PS5 has become the best launch of a console in the British Isles, according to its sources. This means that it exceeded the 250,000 units that in 2013 Playstation 4 managed to place in just 48 hours. As in the case of Spain, official data is lacking, although Sony already said that the console had been its best premiere worldwide in the history of Playstation. From VGC they also remember that the data they handle from Xbox Series X and S is to have sold about 155,000 units on its first day.

They also indicate different keys to these first days of the new generation. On the one hand, that PS5 with disc, the most expensive version, is the one that has been the most successful in the UK; on the other, they also indicated from VGC that Series X took more or less two thirds of the total sales. It is important to emphasize that in both cases, the consoles would have sold even more if they had more stock, as seen by the high demand that there was and that there is today.

Sony suggested that PS5 has sold more than two million units, because that’s what it coded with PS4 and the company has already said it has surpassed it. Their forecasts are to sell more than 7.6 million consoles before the fiscal period ends on March 31, something that will be plausible as long as enough consoles arrive in stores. The impact of Covid-19 has clearly affected Sony and also Microsoft. In fact, the Redmond company has already warned that there would be stock problems until April 2021.

More stock for Christmas

In any case, both companies hope to have new stock to offer for Christmas, although Microsoft has already dropped that this situation may change the reservation system in the future, after the chaos formed in physical stores and their online sales since the launch.

All this, on the day it has been confirmed that the orders that have been lost in Amazon UK, with exchanges of all kinds except the console that the lucky ones had reserved and paid for, are being investigated to see what has happened to the chain in the Kingdom United.



