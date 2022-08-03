Veterinarian Percy Jackson Logan Lerman shares thoughts about the Disney+ reboot series and rumors about a possible return

The romantic saga of Percy Jackson returns to the screens, but not in the form of a sequel to the franchise, which ended after just two films. The books will be adapted for the Disney+ series, approved by author Rick Riordan. Walker Scobell will play the main character in the movie “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, and now Logan Lerman, who played Percy in the films, has expressed his thoughts.

Lerman is back on the big screen for a role in a bullet train with a cast including Brad Pitt, but many still remember him for bringing Percy Jackson to life on the big screen. Speaking to THR about the series and fans’ excitement about the new adaptation, the actor, who previously played a demigod, said:

I’m excited too. I’m very excited. I’m curious to see it. I think everything I’ve seen so far—like, peripherally, just about casting and how they do it and that Rick is in charge of it—just makes me happy. I’m happy for the fans, and I’m glad this new generation will see it.

While Logan Lerman has made it clear that he doesn’t have any insider information about the new series, fans may be happy to see that he’s excited about the new generation. His mention of Rick Riordan, who directed him, is especially interesting, since the author did not hide his feelings about the films.

He hadn’t even seen two films (Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, released in 2010, and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, released in 2013) before the film franchise ended prematurely, but “judged them by reading the scripts. Riordan said he had “nothing against very talented actors” and was “just sorry they were dragged into this mess” because for him films were “his life’s work going through a meat grinder” when he “begged them not to do it.” Oh!

Ryodan is actively involved in the production of the Disney+ series, as he is considered an executive producer and actually announced himself that the show is happening. It cannot be said that the movie actors were forgotten. After the negative reaction to the casting of Leah Jeffries for the role of Annabeth, Alexandra Daddario (who played this heroine in the films) intervened.

In his interview, Logan Lerman told whether he will appear in the series as another character or play a cameo role:

I mean, this is an interesting question, because could you? Sure, but I’m not like that. It really just depends on certain factors, such as a number of things. But most importantly, the quality of the script and the role. But they didn’t talk to me. They don’t want me to be in this, I don’t think. I would probably have heard something by now. Anyway, who cares? It’s cool that they do it. I’m excited to see how they do it.

Thus, anyone who has watched movies and feels more positive emotions about them than Rick Riordan is out of luck if they were hoping to see Logan Lerman in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It seems that any connections between the films and the series will be minimal, except for the main idea. The new production will follow Ryodan’s books more closely and will begin the story of Percy when he is 12 years old, and he will have a fantastic journey across the United States with the help of his friends.

Logan Lerman’s version of the character was already a teenager, which was one of the decisions criticized by Rick Riordan. It’s nice to see that the actor is enthusiastic about the new project, even despite some reaction when he played the role, and the fact that he is not involved.

The upcoming series was confirmed back in January 2022, but no release date has been announced at the time of writing. If you want to watch movies starring Logan Lerman, you can find “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” streaming with a Disney+ subscription and “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” with an HBO Max subscription right now.