“Very unpleasant and also boring” — a Royal Commentator Compared The “Nauseating” Love of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Among all the sharp disputes and negative reviews, one thing is clear: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were really content with their long and happy lives. As the long-awaited six-part documentary series came to an end, the Duke and Duchess gave a final message that no matter what happens, they will always support each other. However, they had their share of trolling and rude remarks that made a lot of noise.

Same as it’s ever been with celebs: privacy on their own terms. Harry and Meghan are no different, although seasoned showbiz hacks like me were criticised for calling them out… They’ll expose their lives for cash just like the Kardashians. #harryandmeghan https://t.co/9MNBkLtaOh — Lebby Eyres (@LebbyE) September 28, 2020

After a recent attack by a journalist from The Sun in another report, the Sussexs were apparently compared to another controversial couple in the industry. Earlier this month, outraged media criticized the couple for exposing their lives for cash. It was hard for some not to compare the Sussex and the Kardashians. In addition to this, the recent ones have combined the Duke and Duchess with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis. However, the comparisons this time were not based on any sensitive issues.

Journalist asks to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle some time

However, it seems that commentators have paid attention to the couple’s happy love story. Royal fans are apparently annoyed by the two, one of whom commented, “They’re as boring as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker.” News AU journalist Mary Madigan reflected in her latest publication that the Duke and Duchess had dealt her a blow. The reporter said that now Harry and Meghan are so disgustingly in love with each other that over time it became “annoying”.

Meghan Markle, Harry compared to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis: ‘Sickening!’ https://t.co/cRF3pmdpLT — Whole Story (@WholeStory_news) December 20, 2022

She also stated that the couple’s personal life has now disappeared from the media, and many have felt the increasingly boring and monotonous atmosphere they exuded in their Netflix documentary. However, speaking in defense of the couple, she said: “Honestly, it’s not their fault.” The writer is of the opinion that, being desperately in love, “couples are usually very unpleasant.” Speaking about the treacherous journey amid the Royal chaos, Madigan finally said that Harry and Meghan need some time. “Maybe Meghan will drink wine and laugh at Harry…” she joked before finishing.

