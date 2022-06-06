Very Strange Things: The 10 Best Performances in Season 4, Volume 1

The 4th volume of the 1st season of the series “Very strange Things” from Netflix burst onto the scene on Memorial Day weekend, breaking the records of the streaming service, and fans are looking forward to the 2nd volume. great plot twists.

What stands out the most is the incredible acting. This season, many new characters have been added to the cast, as well as all the old favorites of previous seasons. There was no shortage of mesmerizing performances in Hawkins’ mix of new characters and veterans.

Geiten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)

Playing one of the most attractive characters in the series, Gaten Matarazzo really gets a chance to prove himself here. Partly leading a team trying to solve the murders taking place in Hawkins, viewers will see Dustin more than ever before.

Matarazzo did an incredible job of adding all the elements that made fans fall in love with Dustin in the beginning, and also added additional facets to the character. Dustin Henderson is turning from a cute dolt into a confident and intelligent member of the Hawkins team. His character conveys emotions, tenderness and laughter to the joy of everyone.

Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley)

In the third season, Maya Hawke plays the energetic and overly talkative Robin Buckley. She is half of the incredible friendship between herself and Steve Harrington, but in season 4, viewers saw several friendship dynamics with Robin. First of all, it’s her promising friendship with Nancy Wheeler.

Hawke plays Robin Buckley chaotically, humorously and sincerely. Her absent-minded monologue when Nancy and she visit the orphanage is one of the many memorable moments for her character.

Joe Keary (Steve Harrington)

Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keary, who has one of the best arches of the characters of the show, continues to be a favorite of fans of the franchise. His relationship with Dustin Henderson from Gaten Matarazzo continues to delight fans when they are together on screen.

Kiri continues to masterfully play a character with a heart of gold who is ready to do anything for the sake of the people he loves. He is charming and charismatic, but at the same time terrifying. Fans still have nightmares when they see his plausible fear when he is trapped upside down.

Brett Gelman (Murray)

Perhaps one of the most underrated characters in “Very Strange Cases,” the image of the bizarre Murray played by Brett Gelman is pure entertainment. Joyce and himself make up an unexpected dynamic duo during the fourth season, the first volume, from which the audience could not get enough.

Gelman can portray a character full of heart and humor that balances the darker tone of Season 4. Murray really shows himself when he momentarily abandons humor and shows a frightening side. Brett Gelman does an incredible job showing a character who is so desperate to keep himself in check and uses humor to defend himself.

David Harbour (Jim Hopper)

Jim Hopper is one of the most difficult characters in the series because of his tragic and complicated past. Viewers ended season 3 with the belief that Hopper was dead, only to find out in future teasers that he was alive and locked up in Russia.

Viewers will see how Hopper is subjected to grueling torture and gradually loses the will to live. David Harbour plays the role perfectly, showing emotion, defeat, hope and determination throughout the season.

Tom Vlashiha (Dmitry/Enzo)

Another long-awaited addition to the cast was the star of “Game of Thrones” Tom Vlashiha in the role of Dmitry/Enzo, Hopper’s confidant. He is one of the Russian prison guards who are trying to help Hopper escape, and few enjoy watching this dynamic couple.

Vlashiha is charming, charismatic and morally ambiguous. Whenever he appears on the screen, it is impossible to look away. His character goes through a lot during the first volume of season 4, but he always retains a level of unspoken stoicism.

Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson)

When Eddie Munson took to the stage during the premiere, fans were delighted with this addition to the cast. Joseph Quinn, playing a dysfunctional but cute student who can’t finish high school in any way, is a pleasure to see Eddie on the screen.

Quinn’s game is layered, almost simultaneously evoking humor and empathy. The audience becomes attached to him soon after he is first introduced. Viewers watch him spend most of the season on the run, and wish that he reaches safety and a happy ending. He is the perfect example of a man with a tough exterior and a caring center.