“Very strange things”: Steve Harrington was supposed to die in the first season

Steve Harrington (Joe Keary) has come a long way since fans of the TV series “Very Strange Things” first met him in the first season. He started out as a cheeky womanizer who didn’t always treat his classmates well. However, by the second season, Steve had become a responsible and caring role model for the younger kids at Hawkins. Many fans today can’t imagine “Very Strange Things” without Steve, but that’s how it was — apparently, he was supposed to die in the first season. That’s what’s changed.

Joe Keary as Steve and Maya Hawke as Robin in “Very Strange Things 4” | Netflix

Initially, Steve Harrington was not supposed to live to see the first season.

Believe it or not, Steve’s rise towards the end of the first season of “Very Strange Things” was not part of the original script. Ross Duffer explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that the writers had planned for Steve to be a static villain who would not live to see the first season. However, they loved Steve’s actor, Joe Keary, so much that they had to reschedule him for the second season and beyond.

“We fell in love with him during the creation of the first season, so in the end we wrote that arch for him, where he helps save the day together with Jonathan [Charlie Heaton] and Nancy [Natalia Dyer]. Steve was supposed to be such a jerk jockey, and Joe was so much more than that,” Duffer said.

The only problem the writers had was figuring out how to connect Steve to the rest of the story. Up until season 2, he was Nancy’s love interest. After their breakup, Steve didn’t have much connection with the band. So, the writers turned him into a friendly neighborhood babysitter and best friend of Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), whom the fans know and love.

Even Kiri was surprised by the sudden kindness of his character. In an interview with GQ in 2021, the actor said that he fully expected Steve’s death in the first season.

“To be honest, I thought I was going to get killed because I was playing the jerk boyfriend who dies first,” he said.

Steve Harrington almost died in season 4 of “Very Strange Things”

Steve Harrington was close to death for the second time in the 4th season of “Very Strange Things”, the first volume of which was released on May 27. portal to the Wrong Side. When he returned to the surface for air, vines from another dimension grabbed his leg and dragged him through the portal.

Steve escaped from the vine, but faced more danger when the bats began attacking him from all sides. Luckily, Nancy, Robin (Maya Hawke) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) arrived just in time to help Steve fight off the monsters. He survived another encounter with death — but will this luck last in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2?

Fans of “Very Strange Cases 4” have heartbreaking theories that Steve will die in Vol. 2

Unfortunately, some fans are worried that Steve will not survive the remaining two episodes of “Very Strange Cases 4”. The bats inflicted some pretty nasty bites on him in episode 6, and who knows what kind of poison they were carrying?

“The theory of season 4 of Very Strange Cases: Steve is definitely dying,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “They tease Nancy and Steve just to kill Steve. Steve will most likely sacrifice himself for Nancy either while she is under Vecna’s control, or later, in some other situation.

“Is no one going to talk about how Mr. Steve Harrington was bitten by bats in the Back and how Robin is afraid that he might get rabies from them or something else? IDK, BUT I HAVE THIS THEORY THAT HE MIGHT DIE IN THE UPCOMING VOLUME 2,” another person added.

Steve’s fate in “Very Strange Things 4” remains a mystery, but one thing is clear: fans will not be thrilled if he dies.

“I am 1000% sure that Steve is dying in “Very Strange Things” this season, and this will be the worst thing that has ever happened to me,” one fan wrote.

Very Strange Cases 4 Vol. 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Tom. 2 drops on July 1.