“Very Strange Things”, Season 4: Will Nancy and Steve get back together?

In the fourth season of “Very Strange Things”, Nancy and Jonathan’s relationship diverges. After Byers moved to California, the couple ended up in a long-distance relationship, and they don’t seem to communicate very well. On the other hand, sparks fly between Nancy and her ex-boyfriend Steve Harrington. Volume 1 left a lot of questions unanswered, including what will happen next in Nancy’s personal life.

Nancy and Jonathan’s relationship fizzles out in Season 4 of “Very Strange Things”

Nancy and Jonathan are still dating in the fourth season of “Very Strange Things,” but it’s clear that the couple is going through hard times. Jonathan moved to California with his family, while Nancy stayed in Hawkins, Indiana. Nancy’s brother Mike goes to California for spring break to visit Eleven, but Nancy is not going.

The couple makes excuses to each other — Jonathan cannot visit Nancy because he needs to look after his brother, Nancy cannot visit Jonathan because she needs to work, etc. However, it is clear that something more is going on. Later, while walking with his friend Argyle, Jonathan admits that he plans to stay in California to go to college, instead of going to Emerson with Nancy. Jonathan clearly has a very high opinion of Nancy, but the couple seems to be slowly breaking up.

Sparks fly between Nancy and Steve.

Meanwhile, Steve Harrington and Nancy reunite in a terrible situation. There are subtle hints that ex-spouses may still have feelings for each other. Steve is very concerned about Nancy’s safety throughout season 4. When Steve is pulled into the Upside Down through the “water gate”, Nancy dives after him.

Eddie Munson points this out to Steve in the finale of the first volume of season 4. “Wheeler, she didn’t waste a second. She just dived. Now I do not know what happened between the two of you, but if I were you, I would have brought her back, because it was the most unequivocal sign of true love that these cynical eyes have ever seen.

The situation may take a more tragic turn when season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” returns.

The series seems to be moving towards Nancy breaking up with Jonathan and getting back together with Steve, but not all fans are happy about it. “I think we’ve invested in Nancy and Jonathan for over two seasons. I was a little annoyed by the sexual tension between Nancy and Steve this season, especially in the seventh episode,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another fan suggested that there might be something darker. “It’s a fake, I think one of them will die. Probably Steve because of the bite. Steve was seriously injured by bats in Upside Down. On the other hand, by the end of the finale of the first volume of season 4, Nancy seems to be Vecna’s next target, so it’s possible that she might die too.

The first volume of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” is currently being broadcast on Netflix.