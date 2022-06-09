Very Strange Things Season 4 Vol. 2 Teaser promises even more action and mystery

Fans have loved the first part of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things” since its release on May 27, and the final episodes will be released next month. Now a brand new teaser offers a detailed look at what to expect.

The first part of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” was very long-awaited, and the previous season was released three years ago, in 2019. This long wait is not reflected in the chronology of the show, but the characters have certainly come a long way in that time. what passed. With some strong horror themes, a 1980s-style setting, and some very scary moments, this was the scariest season so far, and it stands in stark contrast to the teen romances and funny montages of past seasons.

Judging by this new teaser of the series “Very Strange things”, this will be even more evident in the last two episodes. Although the teaser is short for thirty seconds, it is full of action from start to finish. The fan-favorite characters of “Very Strange Cases” are shown in some really difficult poses, and the sinister voice of the villain of the season is behind the scenes. These final episodes can definitely become the most intense and terrible, which can break the heart of fans.

This season, most of the gang is still represented separately. Some of the kids are still staying at Hawkins, while Joyce has taken Will, Eleven, and Jonathon away from the place that caused them so much trauma. Of course, the heroes can’t have everything going smoothly, and the divided groups find themselves in pursuit of different adventures. Is it all a coincidence or does something connect all these events together? Although this was largely revealed at the end of the first volume, there are still unanswered questions for the last two episodes of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” that need to be clarified.

Despite the fact that the long break between seasons has led to some decline and speculation about whether the show will ever return, it has returned in full force. At the premiere of season 4, “Very Strange Things” broke records for the number of views, placing even the previous seasons in the top ten on Netflix. The released episodes were mostly very well received by critics and viewers, with some minor criticisms about the long running time of the episode. Those who are not thrilled with the long episodes of “Very Strange Cases” will not be happy to know that the final episode of the season reportedly lasts two and a half hours.

The second volume of season 4 of “Very Strange Things” will be released on Netflix on July 1, 2022.