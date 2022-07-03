“Very strange Things”, season 4, part 2, fans’ reaction to the ending

Warning! There are spoilers ahead for the 2nd season of the 4th season of the TV series “Very strange things”.

Fans’ reaction to the explosive and emotional finale of the 4th season of the TV series “Very strange things, part 2″. First shown on Netflix in 2016, the series “Very Strange Things” quickly became a massive hit, introducing viewers to the mysterious and mind-blowing city of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. The horror and fantasy series from the Duffer brothers tells about a group of young people and their super-strong girlfriend Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who fight back against various otherworldly monsters after discovering a portal to another dimension in the depths of a top-secret government laboratory.

After a month-long wait last Friday, the fourth season of the series “Very Strange Things” finally aired the last two big episodes. In episodes Eleven and the rest of the team win the battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but hint that the interdimensional being is still alive and that war is just around the corner, and the Upside-down is now spilling over into reality. World. After his appearance at the beginning of the season in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things”, the emotional death of the fan-favorite character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) also occurred. Although it initially seemed that Max (Sadie Sink) would join him after death, the beloved character, fortunately, survived, but now remains in a coma.

There were some tense and emotional moments in the finale of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things”, and many fans take to Twitter to share their thoughts about what happened. Many mourn the loss of Eddie and celebrate his epic guitar solo, while others share their thoughts on Max’s terrible encounter with death.

Maaaaaan. In this season of “Very Strange Things” KICK MY ASS!!!! I cried a lot. Give these kids an Emmy, damn it.

This scene, Hopper with a sword kills Demogorgon, Nancy with a shotgun shoots Vecna, and Kate Bush plays in the background, mixed with the theme of “Very Strange Things”.

With the deaths in previous seasons, including those of Bob (Sean Astin) and Billy (Dacre Montgomery), “Very Strange Things” does not shy away from the emotional deaths of the characters, but judging by the reaction of fans, it seems that Eddie’s death is the saddest. . After being introduced as something of a wildcard at the beginning of the season, Eddie’s pure heart quickly shines through. His death becomes even more sad, considering that he sacrificed himself for the sake of the city, which still believes that he is a Satanist responsible for Chrissy’s death.

Although Max survived the season alive (but only a little), her encounter with death was just as traumatic, since most of the character’s limbs were broken and the ability to see was taken away.