“Very Strange Things”, Season 4: Joseph Quinn felt like a “sociopath” with an American accent

The fourth season of “Very Strange Things” sent Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Byers to a new city, where they met new people. Even her friends in Hawkins, Indiana, made new friends. One of the outstanding players was Hellfire Club dungeon master Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The All-American Eddie may be the first impression most viewers have of Quinn, if they haven’t seen the British Quinn’s previous work. So they didn’t even know he wasn’t American, but Quinn felt weird speaking with an accent.

Quinn spoke to Inverse in an interview published on June 2. Now that the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” has been released a week ago, Quinn has allowed fans to get to know him a little more. Tom. The premiere of the second season of the 4th season of “Very strange things” will take place on July 1 on Netflix.

Joseph Quinn practiced an American accent too much in season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”

Prior to the 4th season of “Very Strange Things”, Quinn worked on such films as “Les Miserables”, “Howard’s End” and “Dickensian”. He was also in Game of Thrones, which also wouldn’t give him away as a modern American. Quinn told Inverse that it was a challenge to “perform this voice that doesn’t seem normal in the mouth.”