Very strange things: how the transformation of Victor Creed Englund was created

Make-up artist of the series “Very strange things” Barry Gower tells how Robert Englund turned into Victor Creel in the first volume of the fourth season of the Netflix show. Englund is best known for his terrifying role as legendary serial killer Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street film series. The horror icon recently joined the cast of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, appearing in one of the episodes “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” in the role of an elderly Victor Creel, and his horrifically cut eyes make many viewers tremble with fear.

Nancy (Natalia Dyer) learns the legend of Victor Creel for the first time while investigating the mysterious and dark circumstances of Chrissy Cunningham’s death. In 1959, Victor allegedly killed his family in their home, pleaded insanity and was imprisoned in the Pennhurst Psychiatric Hospital. At some point, Victor tried to commit suicide by piercing his eyes with razor blades, as a result of which he became blind forever. In 1986, Nancy and Robin (Maya Hawke) visit Victor at the orphanage to interrogate him, although it is only later that Nancy learns the truth directly from Vecna that he is Victor’s son, Henry, and the one responsible for the horrific murders of the family.

Barry Gower, head of makeup effects at Very Strange Cases, recently spoke to Metro and detailed how Englund turned into the terrifying Victor Creel. The makeup department had to carefully construct a prosthesis for Englund, which created the illusion that his character had cut through his own eyes and was blind, but at the same time allowed the actor to open his eyelids and see. Read below what Gower shared:

We had been at Vecna for a few months when we were approached about the character of Victor Creel, and we were very happy to do it, we thought it would be a great experience to create his devices. But we didn’t know at the time that it would be Robert Englund. It wasn’t until we had already discussed the makeup design that they informed us that it was Robert. In terms of creatures, makeup effects, and horror fans, we were like kids in a candy store. We were over the moon with happiness, we couldn’t believe that we were going to work with Robert Englund.

We made an apparatus in which there was a domed cavity above Robert’s eyes under the apparatus, so that he could really open his eyelids and see through a couple of tiny punctured holes in the prosthesis.

Gower is an incredibly experienced makeup artist who has worked on various high—profile productions such as “Harry Potter”, “The Witcher” and “It’s Not Time to Die”. He also had a lot of practice with prosthetics before honing his skills in seasons 4-8 of Game of Thrones as the chief designer of prosthetics for the King of the Night, Children of the Forest and many other mystical characters in fantasy. show. While many actors struggled with a lot of prosthetics, as Gower can attest, Englund had a lot of experience in the makeup chair from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and his extensive experience in horror.

It remains to be seen whether Englund will put on the prosthesis again and whether Victor Creel will return. However, given the logistics of casting and makeup, it’s unlikely that the show is developing an expensive prosthetic and bringing in a legend like Englund for just one scene. The good news is that fans can find out for themselves the fate of Victor Creel, as the last two episodes of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” are now streaming on Netflix.