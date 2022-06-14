“Very strange things”: Gaten Matarazzo shared a fan theory that predicted Season 4 back in 2016

Geiten Matarazzo ruined the big plot twist of season 4 of “Very Strange Things”, and he didn’t even know about it. After the release of Volume 1 at the end of May, a 2016 video appeared again, in which the young actors of the series “Very Strange Things” discussed fan theories about the popular Netflix show. In particular, one theory shared by Gaten Matarazzo corresponded very precisely to the plot of “Very Strange Cases 4”.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1.]

“Very Strange Cases 4”, vol. 1 ends with a shocking revelation about Agent 001 and Vecna.

One storyline in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 follows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as she worked with Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and Dr. Owens (Paul Riser) to regain her powers. The key was to revisit memories of her young days at Hawkins Lab as part of Dr. Brenner’s program. In particular, Eleven went back to the days before the Hawkins Laboratory massacre, when someone killed all the other children in the program, as well as the guards and orderlies.

While working in Hawkins’ lab, Eleven befriended an orderly named Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower). He gained Eleven’s trust and helped her plan her escape. Instead, Eleven removed what she thought was a tracker from Peter’s neck. However, it turned out that he was suppressing Peter’s own powers, just like Eleven. He showed himself as One, the first child in Dr. Brenner’s experiments. Besides, his real name wasn’t Peter, but Henry Creel.

Then odin unleashed his forces on Hawkins’ lab, killing everyone in his path. Eleven realized what Odin had done and engaged him in a final battle. One almost defeated Eleven, but she regained her strength and became powerful enough to open a portal to the Wrong Side.

Eleven sent the One through the portal, putting an end to his evil. What she didn’t know, however, was that Odin had survived the Upside Down and become Vecna, a supernatural serial killer who wreaked havoc in Hawkins, Indiana.

Geiten Matarazzo actually ruined the plot of “Very Strange Cases 4” with a fan theory in 2016.

Fan theories of “Very Strange Cases” have diverged since the series debuted on Netflix. But sometimes they turn out to be true. This was the case with Geithen Matarazzo’s favorite fan theory about “Very Strange Things”, which he shared with the actors of the AOL Build series in 2016. Like E! The news reported that Matarazzo said that the theory concerns a test subject who became the monster of the first season, Demogorgon.

“There is one in this video, and he spoke like the other subjects, except for Eleven, for example, from one to ten,” he said. “Most of them are dead. But others were exiled to the Wrong Side. For example, they couldn’t get out.”

Matarazzo added that the subjects had been in the Wrong Side for so long that they turned into demogorgons.

The theory is not an exact match with “Very Strange Cases 4”, but it is undoubtedly similar to the dead subjects in the Hawkins laboratory and to the one who becomes Pregnant. Of course, there’s a small chance that Matarazzo really knew about the Season 4 plot at the time, so it wasn’t really a “spoiler.” Nevertheless, it’s interesting to look back and see how correct some of the theories were.

Some fans of “Very Strange Cases” are going crazy because of the coincidence

Needless to say, this week’s footage infuriated the “Very Strange Cases” fandom. Many fans shared their thoughts about the reposted video of Matarazzo’s statement on Build.

“The fan who came up with this theory must be smiling very well right now,” one user wrote.

“It wasn’t a spoiler, just a Geiten genius,” another person commented.

Some people thought that the Duffer brothers used this theory when they wrote the script for “Very Strange Cases 4”.

“To be honest, I have no doubt that the writers took parts of this fan theory to write, because it was such a good theory that actually makes a lot of sense and ties everything together pretty well,” one user added. “I remember hearing about this theory even before season 4 was released or finished, and I thought it made so much sense and hoped it would turn out to be true. Now we just have to wait and see if Vecna and the Mind Catcher are related or if they are the same thing.”

Very Strange Cases 4 Vol. 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Tom. 2 drops on July 1.