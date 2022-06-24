Very strange things: Gaten Matarazzo accidentally uncovered a laboratory conspiracy many years ago

The star of the TV series “Very strange things” Gaten Matarazzo accidentally revealed the laboratory plot of season 4 in 2016. 1 theories about the fates of the actors and where the show as a whole is heading are circulating all over the Internet. In the last chapter of the popular Netflix series, the teenagers from Hawkins are hunted by Vecna, while Millie Bobby Brown’s “Eleven” tries to regain her strength with the help of Dr. Brenner to put an end to the murders. The season ends with the disclosure that the Inside and the Inside are connected to the past of Eleven in the laboratory, and viewers wonder where season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” volume 4 is. 2 will take these favorite characters further.

“Very Strange Things”, season 4, vol. Finale 1 left viewers shocked to learn that Henry Creel (aka 001) was behind the murders in Hawkins’ lab, killing most of the subjects before Eleven sent him to the Wrong Side, turning Henry into Vecna. After the connection of Eleven with the Wrong Side was finally revealed, the hype around “Very Strange Things”, season 4, vol. 2 is at an all-time high. The shocking twist struck most viewers, but one fan was able to predict this plot point back in 2016, and actor Dustin Matarazzo eventually shared it.

In an interview with Seventeen, Matarazzo was asked about the Season 4 storyline, which he accidentally revealed back in 2016. He says he was just reading one of his favorite fan theories on Reddit, not knowing that it would eventually turn out to be almost true. . Check out the full quote from the star of the TV series “Very Strange Things” below:

It was crazy, I was just reading a fan theory on Reddit that was apparently true. I’m just so happy that it didn’t go viral until [season 4]. It was surprisingly accurate. I’m glad he didn’t get too much attention before the show came out.

The Reddit theory, published in 2016, predicted that most of the subjects in the lab were dead, but some were banished to the Wrong side and could not get out. Matarazzo stated that this theory is his personal favorite even before the second season of “Very Strange Cases” was announced. It wasn’t a real leak, but just a very accurate fan theory. The fact that this post from six years ago was so accurate should make fans think that any of the new theories they read about the season of “Very Strange Cases” 4, vol. 2 and further may be an accidental spoiler.

The finale of the fourth season promises to be the most epic: its duration is two hours and twenty minutes, and the battle between the Eleven and the Century is teased. With the release of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” Vol. 2 is fast approaching, and the end of season 5 has been announced, many of the show’s lingering questions will soon be answered. Some theories circulating on the Internet may have already guessed correctly, but this will be confirmed only after the release of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases”. 2 is released on Netflix on July 1.