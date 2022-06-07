“Very strange Things 5: Time Jump”, dedicated to the age of the actor who is teased by the creator

The creator of the series “Very strange things” Ross Duffer reports that in the 5th season there will be a time jump after the events of the 4th season. After a nearly three-year hiatus, “Very Strange Things” returned to Netflix with season 4 in record numbers, overtaking Obi-Wan Kenobi as the most watched show. during their opening weekend. In the sci-fi horror series, Hawkins’ teenagers face another threat from a dark parallel world, the Underside. Six months after the Battle of Starcourt in season three, the group must battle Vecna, an evil telepath who torments his victims with nightmares and apparently feeds on guilt stemming from past trauma.

It’s only been a few months between season 3 and season 4, but the characters seem to have experienced a significant growth spurt. First of all, this is Will Byers (Noah Schapp), whose height difference has changed dramatically, as he now towers over his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder). Obviously, this is due to the fact that the production of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” has been postponed several times, partly due to concerns related to COVID-19.

TVLine recently contacted Ross, who shared details about the fifth and final season of the series “Very Strange Things”. The writer-director explained that there will most likely be a time jump between the end of season 4 and the beginning of season 5. According to Ross, this is mainly dictated by how fast the young cast is growing. Read below what the creator of the series said.

“I am sure that we will make a leap in time. Ideally we would have shot [seasons 4 and 5] in a row, but there was no real way to do it.”

Given the Duffer brothers’ previous comments that the end of season 4 leads directly to the 5th season of “Very Strange Things”, it would be logical to shoot two seasons in a row. However, due to the unforeseen circumstances of filming during the pandemic, the age of the actors and body changes cannot be explained within the framework of the story without a significant leap forward in the timeline of the narrative. This will lead to the fact that the age of the characters will match the age of their actors.

One of the few criticisms about season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” was the sharp visual difference between the age of the characters and the age of their actors. The contrast can be considered destructive of immersion due to the obvious age difference. “The Walking Dead” had this problem, as the first seasons of the series developed at a slow pace, but the young Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) seemed to have grown up in the series in a very short time. Later in the series, there was a significant jump in time, as a result of which the age of the actor returned to match the age of his character. The Duffer brothers’ decision to put a gap between seasons 4 and 5 of “Very Strange Cases” is a good one, because it allows the story to match the age of the actors.