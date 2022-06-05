“Very strange things 4” Vekna Star never complained about the terrible transformation into a monster

“Very Strange Things 4″ introduced us to Vecna, an even more terrifying villain than the Mind Catcher from season 3. The new season, which premiered on May 27, 2022, with the first seven episodes. Vecna’s true identity is revealed in the “Hawkins Laboratory Massacre”, which shocked the audience, and makeup artist Barry Gower acted as the mastermind of the creature.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed plot spoilers regarding “Very Strange Cases 4, Volume I”.]

“Very Strange Cases 4” star Jamie Campbell Bower will play Vecna

Viewers meet the villain Vecna from “Very Strange Cases 4” in the first episode of the first volume, but his identity remains a mystery. The fact that Vecna was once human also remains a secret until the very end of the first volume. Jamie Campbell Bower plays the role of Peter Ballard, a “friendly orderly” at Hawkins National Laboratory who meets Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as a child. . Fans watch as Peter apparently takes Eleven under his wing, telling her that the other kids and Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) plan to eliminate her completely. However, in “The Hawkins Lab Massacre,” we learn that Peter not only lied to her about almost everything, but we also learn that he was once Henry Creel.

Henry Creel supposedly died after Victor Creel allegedly killed his entire family, mutilating their bodies and gouging out their eyes. In fact, Henry was the reason for all this. When he abused his supernatural abilities, he lost consciousness, and Victor believed that he fell into a coma and eventually died. Only Henry never died. Instead, the authorities handed him over to the care of Dr. Brenner, who experimented with the child and his supernatural abilities. When Eleven decided not to join Peter/Henry on his crusade to “reset the balance” in the world, he tried to kill her. Eleven turned out to be too strong and banished Peter/Henry in the Opposite direction, where he somehow turned into Vekna.