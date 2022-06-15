“Very Strange Things 4” made a mistake with the biggest death in the first volume

WARNING! Ahead of the spoilers of season 4 of the TV series “Very strange things”, volume 1

In season 4 of Very Strange Cases, the biggest death in the first volume was Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Deen), but the series made a mistake by killing her so early. While “Very Strange Cases” usually waits several episodes before killing a famous character, the season 4 premiere episode ended with the fact that the first victim of Hawkins, a teenager, was a practical cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham. Chrissy’s death set the stage for the terrifying wrath of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who will kill several more teenagers before the end of the first volume of the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases”.

In the 1st volume of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” there were only four deaths, and the very first one was given the most screen time. In the first episode of the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham died due to the curse of Vecna, and in the second and fifth episodes, the murders of Hawkins high school students Fred Benson (Logan Riley Bruner) followed and Patrick McKinney (Miles Truitt). Returning to California, the characters of “Very Strange Cases” witnessed the death of an “Unknown Agent Hero” who was killed by the military while trying to protect the Byers family from “Very Strange Cases” and Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

When Chrissy was first introduced in season 4 of Very Strange Cases, it was assumed that she would follow the stereotype of the series about popular teenagers at Hawkins High School. While her boyfriend Jason (Mason Dye) certainly fit the mold of an antagonistic athlete, cheerleader Chrissy got a lot more nuance in just one episode. Due to the trauma of her mother carefully monitoring her weight, and a touching drug deal with Eddie “Freak” Munson (Joseph Quinn), Chrissy received extraordinary plot attention and audience attention for a character who would be killed by the end. the first episode. Although her death was still an important motivation for the basketball team in season 4 of Very Strange Cases, her story and influence could have been much stronger if the Duffer brothers had waited at least one or two more episodes before killing her.

One of the biggest obstacles for season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” is its long series. Chrissy’s death in episode 1 was supposed to be an immediate harbinger of Max’s impending fate in episode 4, but in the end it seems that by the time the climactic “Dear Billy” ends, whole epochs have passed. This certainly reduces the impact of her death, especially since Max was the only returning character who had any contact with Chrissy before Vecna killed her. Chrissy’s death should have happened before Dear Billy anyway, but if it had happened in series 2 or 3, and not in the premiere, her fate would have been perceived with much more urgency.

If Chrissy had lived long enough to strengthen the bond between herself and Eddie Munson from “Very Strange Cases”, as well as the rest of the characters, her death would also have been a much more significant blow to teenagers. Take, for example, Alexey (Alec Utgoff), who received only three episodes of notable screen time before he was killed, but he had enough established dynamics with other characters, so his death became the most heartbreaking in the third season of “Very Strange Cases”. Although Patrick and Fred will also be killed by Vecna’s curse in season 4 of Very Strange Cases, vol. 1, Chrissy was the only one who became multidimensional before Vecna killed her, but she still didn’t have enough time for the other characters to fully feel the impact of her death.

The Duffer brothers themselves even admitted that they regret killing Chrissy so quickly. The creators of “Very Strange Cases” said that they had already killed the character before shooting the scene with her and Eddie in the woods, and this was the moment when the audience really rooted for her to survive. After seeing the chemistry between Eddie and Chrissy in this scene, the Duffers reportedly had a “what we did” moment, suggesting they also realized that her death could have been much more painful if she had lived a little longer. . Chrissy’s death was still necessary for Vecna’s terrifying storyline in season 4 of Very Strange Cases, but delaying her death would have made the character’s influence even more effective.