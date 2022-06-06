“Very Strange Things 4” has just complicated the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

One scene in the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” is very clearly modeled after the famous “Nightmare on Elm Street” murder, which made it even harder for the creators of the franchise to restart the slasher series. 2022 proved that it’s not too late to reboot “Nightmare on Elm Street”, between the resurgent popularity of slasher and the return the stars of Robert Englund’s TV series. Englund recently impressed critics in the role of Victor Creel, a supporting star in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases.”

However, despite the creative debt to the films “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” only made it more difficult for the franchise to remake the original 1984 film. In 2010, there was already a remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, which failed both critics and fans, but since the franchise was inactive for more than a decade, there was always the possibility that the producers would try to remake the original film again. However, Vekna’s villainous way of acting in season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” may complicate this task.

It is still very possible (especially after the role of Victor Creel in season 4) that there may be a reboot of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” in the future, and that season 4 of “Very Strange Things” may even help popularize the franchise among a new generation of viewers. However, the way Vecna kills her first victim, Chrissy, is so similar to Tina’s death in the original movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street” that another direct remake may seem like a fake for the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases.” The victim, Chrissy, into the air and then breaks her limbs in front of Eddie’s terrified friend, a direct reference to how Freddy Krueger lifts Tina’s body into the air and stabs her to death in front of her helpless boyfriend Rod.

In both cases, Rod and Eddie are powerless to stop the villain, and in both cases they are soon accused of murdering the girl. Thus, the villain from the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” could deprive one of the most famous Freddie murders of its effectiveness in the remake. What makes this particularly likely is that while there’s no denying that Tina’s death is scary, the image of Chrissy’s eyes being crushed by an invisible force is more disgusting than any of the murders featured in the original “Nightmare on Elm Street.” This may lead to the fact that the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” will seem less impressive, although, ironically, the original film inspired the murder of Vecna.

This is not the first time that the series “Very Strange Things” manages to surpass its inspiration in the eyes of the public. Despite the fact that the 2022 Firestarter remake failed among viewers, many factors were involved, the fact that the Stephen King adaptation had a huge impact on “Very Strange Things” could make the remake feel old-fashioned for new viewers. In Firestarter, there’s a little girl who can control fire and her mind is haunted by government agents, but in Stranger Things, inspired by Firestarter, there’s a similar heroine with more impressive abilities, a group of cute friends and a whole bunch of creepy supernatural monsters to fight. While the original ’80s movie (like “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) primarily inspired “Very Strange Things,” the Netflix series ironically made its premise less inventive.