“Very Strange Things 4” can’t fix one major hole in the plot of the third season

While season 4 of “Very Strange Things” tied up a lot of ends with previous seasons, the latest release of the Netflix hit makes one major plot hole of season 3 an even more obvious omission. In such series as “Very Strange Things”, it is easy to accidentally open serious holes in the plot. The sprawling cast of the Netflix series, as well as the fact that the tone of “Very Strange Cases” fluctuates between comedy, drama, horror, science fiction and fantasy, makes occasional disruptions in the narrative inevitable.

However, this does not mean that the holes in the plot can be ignored forever. Viewers rightly expected that “Very Strange Things 4” would correct the mistakes of previous seasons of the show, and, by and large, the long-awaited return of the series helped this feat. However, while season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” may have explained where Dr. Brenner was and how Hopper survived season 3, there is one major hole in the plot of season 3 that the series left wide open.

Nancy gets close to Eddie Munson’s silent uncle Wayne when she notices that she also hates many reporters. She specifically calls her former colleague “Chuck Bailey” from The Hawkins Post, saying he is ignorant and wins Wayne’s trust as a result. The problem is that in the middle of the 3rd season of “Very Strange Cases”, the leading employees of The Hawkins Post turned into a giant drop monster, completing the worst plot of “Very Strange Cases” without even explaining how their deaths were hidden. The death toll includes both the editor-in-chief and his deputy, so the reporter who worked with Nancy and apparently still works at Hawkins Post couldn’t help but notice two of his most senior colleagues mysteriously disappeared overnight.

The answer offered by the Season 3 finale (recurring at the beginning of season 4) is that all the victims that the Mind Catcher inflicted in season 3 of “Very Strange Things” were disguised as victims of the Starcourt Mall fire. However, this does not make much sense, since most of the victims were assimilated a few days before the fire, which means that their families would have noticed their disappearance. Even assuming that the victims’ families are extremely unobservant (or, in the case of the editor-in-chief, also assimilated), Nancy’s newspaper colleague would one day go to work and find that all of his colleagues were victims of a Mind Catcher. While it’s possible that civilians in the city have accepted the official version that they died in the fire, an investigative journalist like Chuck Bailey would have to be incredibly incompetent not to investigate this story further.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly, season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” failed to permanently close this awkward plot hole. The Mind Catcher storyline also required that Hawkins’ townspeople never notice the multi-story monster rampaging during the city’s Independence Day celebrations, which makes Chuck’s negligence comparatively excusable. Fortunately, a smaller and more self-sufficient villain appears in the fourth season of Very Strange Cases, which means that the series, at least, did not aggravate the lingering question of how Hawkins managed to never notice the presence of a Mind Catcher in their community, their families and their homes. employment.