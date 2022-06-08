Very strange things: 10 similarities with Stephen King’s books

The 80s were an absolutely rich decade for the horror genre. It was the era of slashers, psychics and terrific horrors. It was a time when names like John Carpenter, Wes Craven and Clive Barker became household names. However, no horror creator has had such an impact on the genre as a whole as Stephen King.

“Very Strange Things” proudly wears its 1980s influence on its sleeve and does nothing to hide it. Especially when it comes to Easter eggs and Stephen King parallels. From a young group of losers fighting the forces of darkness to old houses hiding a deadly secret, the master of horror in the Netflix series has received a lot of attention.

Starting with the first episodes of the show, fans of King and the series will learn one thing: the red font that glows angrily on the black screen looks vaguely familiar. If they know the images, but don’t know where they came from, most likely because they are not obtained from one, but from several sources.

The font is called “ITC Benguiat”, and it adorns the covers of several of Stephen King’s best works. From Carrie to Cujo, big red letters have practically been the face of his novels for decades.

A group of children fighting evil (It, Christina, the Body)

Although Stephen King was not the only creator who used a group of young people to fight the power of darkness, he was one of the most successful in defining this trope. Well-read viewers of the series “Very Strange Things” will easily notice the similarities between the children from Hawkins and groups such as the Losers Club, and other young heroes from King’s fairy tales about growing up.

Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and Will Hawkins easily replace Bill, Ben, Stan, Mike, Eddie, and Beverly from Derry, but older cast members such as Steve, Jonathan, and Nancy could easily have escaped in the same group of Philadelphia teenagers who ran into the Plymouth-obsessed Fury. In any case, the parallels are obvious and obvious.

Monsters live under/inside a small town (miscellaneous)

Again, King may not have invented this trope, but he definitely made it famous. The idea of horror coming to town can be traced back to The Devil and Daniel Webster, but the way the series handles it is remarkably similar to King’s methods.

It may not be a clown, a demon, a vampire, or some strange combination of all three living in Hawkins, but the creepy horrors of the Underside can easily withstand the supernatural creatures found in many Stephen King stories. Like creatures like Atuin and tentacled horrors lurking in the mist, there are some monsters that are beyond human comprehension.

Only one useful law enforcement officer (the right things)

Despite their training, their equipment, and their call to protect and serve, it seems that law enforcement officers are often little more than useless in most horror stories. At the same time, one thing that unites Stephen King and “Very Strange Cases” is that at least one police officer is able to screw his courage to a stumbling block.

Hopper treats Hawkins the same way Pangborn treats the town of Castle Rock. While one deals with missing children, Russian spies and beings from another dimension, the other can deal with murderers, curses and even the devil himself. In any case, the supernatural is just another day in the office for these security forces.

There is a search going on in the forest along the railway tracks (body)

Although this is more of a cinematic choice, the image of children looking for something along the railway tracks completely refers to “Stay with Me”, but this is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, there is much more in common between the film and the story that inspired it and the cult Netflix series.

In the first season, the kids are looking for Will in the woods, in the second, Dustin and Steve are looking for Darth on the railroad tracks. Both scenes are reminiscent of the search for a dead body from a cult movie, missing only a collision with an approaching train and a scream in slow motion.

Someone has the psychic abilities of a mutant (Arsonist, Carrie, Radiance)

In the introduction to “Eleven”, events begin to really unfold on the territory of Stephen King. King is known for endowing children with special abilities, be it psychic abilities, pyrotechnic abilities, or “Radiance,” and usually this is never fully explained. In a way, Eleven is almost the same.

Her abilities were the result of breeding and government experiments, but information about this process reached viewers only until the fourth season. With the revelation of Vecna’s reality, more will undoubtedly become known about the past of the Eleven and Dr. Brenner’s work.