Very informative video about Surface Duo from Microsoft

Microsoft released the video of the 35-minute Surface Duo press briefing with various journalists during the week. According to The Verge site, Microsoft would normally run in-person events to promote Surface products, but this year the circumstances required press briefings to also hold a virtual version of the Surface event.

Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief of Windows and Devices, shared a lot of information, from how the company built the Surface Duo technology to the components inside. It can be said that this is the best and most detailed introduction of Microsoft’s Android phone so far. In fact, at one point in the presentation, Microsoft also shows a colored bumper cover for the Surface Duo, which has not yet been announced.

Microsoft shared the latest details, price and release date information about the dual-screen Android phone Surface Duo on weekdays. The Surface Duo goes on sale in the US on September 10, with a price tag of $ 1399. Microsoft hopes its new design will change productivity on the go, starting a new era in dual-screen and foldable devices.



