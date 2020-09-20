Very handsome! Jin Screams with a new photo on Weverse

BTS’s Jin is sweeping a new selfie in which he looks gorgeous in a Weverse post.

BTS’s Jin is taking the spotlight as he recently shared his beautiful new selfie on Weverse, which has stolen all the attention from the Global Fan Community ARMY.

It turns out that Jin BTS (Bangtan Boys) shared new selfies on Weverse, the global fan community, but the owner of the name Kim Seokjin actually complained about this problem, as on September 18, Jin stopped by Weverse to discuss the final episode. from the Mnet survival show “I-LAND.

BTS appeared as a special guest and provided many helpful suggestions for the trainees: I came back after watching the finale of ‘I-LAND’, “Jin wrote in the caption.” ENHYPEN (debut group name of ‘I-LAND’, cheer up !

The incident in BTS’s Jin selfie

Unfortunately, the text covered the handsome Jin’s face all over the world, and he wasn’t happy about it. “What is this?” he wrote in the comments, How do I move posts?

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the oldest member of BTS complains about technology, because last year, the singer born in 1992 published two photos on Twitter, where the emoji cover the Balenciaga brand on the bag of Jin in the first photo, but not in the second. In response, Jin left this cute comment on Weverse: No, I covered my shopping bag, why did the sticker fall off?

BTS Dynamite’s new single again topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in its second week. This caused BTS to make a new history as the first and only group in the 21st century to debut at No. 1 on the prestigious chart and stay there for two weeks in a row.

In other news, BTS has announced an online concert titled Map of the Soul: ONE “in Seoul on October 10 and 11. It has also been confirmed that they will be performing at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert” on September 27 and will return releasing a new one. album later this year.

Notably, on September 19, BTS delivered an inspirational speech at the Blue House in honor of National Youth Day, which was also attended by President Moon Jae In and First Lady Kim Jung Sook. RM (Rap Monster) and his friends also prepared a special and mysterious gift whose contents would not be revealed until 19 years later.



