PUBG Mobile is the world’s most downloaded, played and talked about mobile game for a while. PUBG Mobile, which has welcomed us in the first place in the lists since its release, has been on the game agenda for a while with its news to be removed in India. PUBG Mobile, which is preparing to appear as a different game in India, will come soon. Well, is there such a situation in other countries? Here are the versions of PUBG Mobile in different countries;

Versions of PUBG Mobile in different countries

PUBG Mobile has an important place especially among Battle Royale games. The reason for this is that the game is constantly getting updates and adopting different themes. In addition to the public version of PUBG Mobile, there are several other country-specific versions of the game.

KRJP for Korea / Japan

PUBG Mobile KRJP is arguably the most popular regional version of PUBG Mobile. The game was created by PUBG Corporation specifically for Korea and Japan. The game has a unique currency known as the “Donkatsu Medal”, which can be used to purchase chests from the in-game store, and has a different system than the normal game.

Game for Peace for China

Adopting a different mechanic in the Chinese version, PUBG Mobile was created by throwing blood and some parts of violence away. Game for Peace is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile and was released by Tencent in May last year. In this version, which has in-game differences compared to regular PUBG Mobile, all restrictions and parameters set by the Chinese government are met.

PUBG Mobile for Vietnam

The Vietnamese version of PUBG Mobile, developed by VNG Game, has been released. This version was developed to meet the needs of users in Vietnam, and the user interface of the language was changed to Vietnamese.

Version developed for Taiwan

PUBG Mobile TW or Taiwan is published by HotCool Games. Available for users on the Google Play Store and Taiwan Apple App Store, this version of the game has been optimized for users in the region, like previous games.

PUBG Mobile India version

The India version, which will be released soon, was developed after the game was banned in the country. The mobile game, banned in the country, will be optimized and published in addition to the charges brought by the government. This version, announced on November 12, has not yet been released.



