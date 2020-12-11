Veronica learns about the kiss between Archie and Betty!

The CW will bring the fifth season of viewers’ favorite youth drama series Riverdale to fan screens beginning January 21, 2021.

As everyone knows, the production of the new installment was stopped in March due to the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that affects the world.

After several months on hiatus, the crew and cast returned to the film set in mid-September in order to shoot scenes for upcoming Riverdale episodes.

As premiere day approaches, the promotional trailer for Riverdale season 5 was released this Wednesday, December 9, as a preview to fans about what comes with the premiere of the youth drama.

The prom and Veronica’s reaction when she found out she was betrayed

Regular Riverdale viewers witnessed Betty and Archie’s romantic date, who kissed last season keeping it a secret from Jughead and Veronica.

But, based on the first trailer for Riverdale season 5, it appears that Veronica finally found out that she was betrayed. In the promo video for the new installment, she says through tears:

“Something happened between Betty and Archie”

The trailer was posted by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, accompanying the video with a comment:

“The #Riverdale Season 5 Trailer is Out Now! (But it’s only for the last high school episodes. A LOT more to come ..) “.

Recall that during an interview with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa in early 2020 when he spoke to ET, he referred to the prom, saying that it will feature crucial moments for the four main characters of the show.

“A lot of things come out at prom. You know, we haven’t heard or seen the last of the song Archie wrote for Betty, and right at this moment when they should be celebrating everything, a lot happens. It’s pretty dramatic what it happens at prom with Varchie. “



