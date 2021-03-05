Verified by the OnePlus 9E accessory maker

The OnePlus 9 series will soon be official. Since last December, rumors have also been circulating that the OnePlus 9 Pro and 9 could be accompanied by an affordable third model. The features of the phone, which are known as OnePlus 9E, 9 Lite or 9R, are unknown. However, accessories manufacturer Spigen’s records confirm both the phone’s existence and the 9E name.

Big manufacturers like Spigen rarely share misinformation on such matters. Since smartphone manufacturers send their device information to these companies in advance, the information from accessory manufacturers is often accurate.

This latest leak negates the claim that the affordable OnePlus 9 will become official as the 9R. According to the leaks, at the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. It is stated that 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will accompany this processor.

OnePlus also used this processor in the Nord N10. This raises the possibility that the 9E may not be sold in the same markets as the Nord N10. It is necessary to wait until March 8 for information on OnePlus 9E and other members of the series.