Vergil, Dante’s brother and mortal enemy

Dante’s brother and Sparda’s son, this Devil May Cry villain is one of the saga’s most beloved characters. “I am the storm that is approaching / Provoking / Dark clouds of isolation / I am reclaimer of my name … / Born in flames! / I have been blessed! / My family crest is a demon of death!”.

With a custom tailored song, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition was announced with a long-awaited addition: Vergil as a playable character. Antagonist of the saga and mortal enemy of Dante, the other son of Sparda is a villain much loved by fans of this great Capcom work. Its combat system, as elegant as it, is a joy at the controls. Today at MeriStation we talk about the history of the blue twin.

A long-lived brotherly rivalry

The rivalry between Dante and Vergil is based on a narrative topic so old that it has its own biblical version: Cain and Abel. Sibling enmity is the narrative core of many stories, and where we frame the Devil May Cry story. The Sparda twins have been built from a binomial that presents them as opposites both in their aesthetics and in personality. While Dante’s crimson attire projects the character’s passion and impudence, Vergil’s blue is associated with coldness and tranquility. The same manual for Devil May Cry 3, where he introduced the character before he became Nero Angelo, described Vergil as someone “so cold it borders on the unforgiving.”

In the first Devil May Cry, Dante sets out on a journey to hunt down Mundus, the demon who had faced Sparda and who later killed him, his wife Eva and, supposedly, Dante’s twin brother. When the demon hunter fights the devil named Nelo Angelo – a misspelled version of Nero Angelo – he recognizes on his neck the pendant that the mother gave her children. Thus, we know that Vergil was killed by demons and his soul has been subjected to the control of Mundus. However, in the book Devil May Cry: 3142 Graphic Arts we read how screenwriter Bingo Morihashi created a new destiny for Dante’s brother, for which Hideki Kamiya gave him the green light. Thus, the writer was in charge of giving a history and human appearance to the young man who would become the antagonist of the saga. Morihashi started his creative process from one of the previous sketches, where Vergil brandished his signature Yamato katana. Designing Vergil, according to the scriptwriter, was a challenge, since he had to surpass Dante in charisma, who had taken over the hearts of the fans.



