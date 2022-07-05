Venus Williams claps in response to a comparison with her sister Serena Williams: “What kind of question is that?”

Game, set, match! Venus Williams told the truth when answering questions with tennis star Jamie Murray at a press conference last weekend, especially when she was asked about her sister Serena Williams.

Venus, 42, and Murray, 36, played mixed doubles at Wimbledon this year, winning a first-round match against Michael Venus and Alicia Rosolskaya on Saturday, July 2. After the victory, one reporter asked the duo if they wanted to compete in the tournament with 40-year-old Serena and Jamie’s brother, Andy Murray.

“Are you aiming to win or is this the first goal past the third round where Serena and Andy became losers?” the reporter said in a BBC video. The question concerned the respective defeats of Serena and Andy in the previous rounds of singles competition at Wimbledon.

Then Venus looked at Jamie incredulously. “What kind of question is that?” she clapped back. “We’re here for a walk. Like, come on!”

“Are you doing this for the sake of experience or are you going to go all the way?” the reporter asked, to which Venus replied: “Are you going to write a good article or just a decent one?” as Jamie laughed.

Unfortunately, Venus and the British athlete lost in the next round. They failed to realize five matchballs in the tiebreak of the third set of the marathon against Alicia Barnett and Johnny O’Mara.

Wimbledon was the first tournament for Venus in more than 10 months. Although she did not become a champion, the native of California, along with her sister, is known as one of the greatest tennis players in history. Over the decades of her sport, Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals. Venus, for her part, joins her sister as the only tennis player of the Open era to win Olympic gold medals in both singles and doubles.

Earlier this year, the sisters went viral after their tennis game was questioned. On March 13, director Jane Campion mentioned the sports stars who attended the Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 in support of the film “King Richard” based on the life of their father, accepting the award for best Director for the film “The Power of the Dog” at the ceremony. .

“Venus and Serena, you are such miracles,” the 67—year-old director of Bright Star said on stage. “However, you don’t play against guys like me.”

The comment provoked intense fury from fans, who pointed out the false dichotomy of the idea that the Williamses are successful only because they do not compete with men.

A day later, the New Zealand native issued a statement about the controversy. “I made a thoughtless comment comparing what I am doing in the world of cinema with everything that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I wasn’t going to devalue these two legendary black women and world—class athletes,” Campion said on March 14 in Variety. “The thing is, the Williams sisters actually stood up to men on and off the court, and they raised the bar and opened the doors to what’s possible for women in this world.”

The Piano filmmaker continued: “The last thing I would ever want to do is downplay outstanding women. I love Serena and Venus. Their achievements are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and thank you completely.”

The athletes have not publicly commented on Campion’s remark.