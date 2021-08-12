Venom: Tom Hardy Would Do “everything possible” for a Crossover With Spider-Man

Venom: The actor who plays Venom would be delighted to see a cross between the symbiote and Spider-Man, but it is not up to him. September 17 in theaters.While the Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps wall-crawler lovers waiting for everything that is going on behind the scenes with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is scheduled to premiere on December 17, at Sony Pictures they do not want to miss the attention of the spotlights with Venom: There will be Carnage, which at the beginning of August showed its brutal and bloody trailer with Carnage as the main protagonist. Tom Hardy, actor who plays Venom, has made it clear that he would do “everything possible” for a crossover with Spider-Man.

In an interview with Esquire (via Screen Rant), Hardy has openly talked about Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as it is called in English, and that desired appearance of Spider-Man, which in the comics plays a fundamental role on the figure of he.

“If both parties are willing [Sony and Marvel], and it’s beneficial to both parties, I don’t see why it couldn’t happen,” he begins by saying. “I firmly hope and wish, with both hands, to push towards that possibility, and I would do everything possible to make that happen,” he stresses. In any case, it does not depend on him, no matter how much Spider-Man as a character currently belongs to Sony and it is the Japanese firm that cedes the use of him in the UCM. We remember that Spider-Man 3 was on the verge of its cancellation in 2019.

Venom: There Will Be Carnage opens in theaters that September 17

Last May it was the director of the film himself, Andy Serkis, who confirmed that this new film is far from the world of Spider-Man productions in the UCM, that there is no shared universe, in short. Now, despite going our separate ways and we do not have to wait for any intervention from Tom Holland in Venom: There will be Carnage, we will have “winks and little moments like the Daily Bugle newspaper”, although “they are not aware at this time of other characters like Spider-Man. So that’s the way we have chosen to interpret this particular episode of the film, but hey, we’ll wait to see what little things can be taken out of it. ”

Venom: There will be Matanza opens in theaters this September 17, 2021, after having faced several delays due to the COVID-19 crisis.