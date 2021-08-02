Venom: Time of Carnage Gets New Trailer With Violence and Comedy!

Venom: Time of Carnage, Sony Pictures released, this Monday (02), the 2nd official trailer for Venom: Time of Carnage. The new video focuses on the relationship between protagonist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson).

The sequel to the 2018 film promises to be more violent, with the villain Kasady killing several people who get in his way. Despite this, the feature film will continue to bet on the comic relationship between Brock and the symbiote.

In addition to Carnage, the film will also feature the villain Shriek, whose human form is Frances Barrison (Naomie Harris). In the Marvel comics, Barrison is Kasady’s love interest and transforms into the criminal Shriek, having the power to manipulate sound and fly.

The cast will also feature actors like Michelle Williams (Anne Weying), Reid Scott (Dan Lewis), Stephen Graham (Detective Mulligan), Peggy Lu (Mrs. Chen) and Sean Delaney (role yet to be revealed).

The film was directed by Andy Serkis, who stood out for playing characters such as Gollum (The Lord of the Rings) and César (The Planet of the Apes) performing motion capture. The script will be by Kelly Marcel and the production will have Avi Arad, Tom Hardy, Amy Pascal, Jonathan Cavendish and others.

Venom: Time of Carnage opens September 24 this year in the United States. In Brazil, the launch of production was scheduled for the big screen for September 16, but Sony may have decided to change that date. Currently, the company says that the film will be released “soon, exclusively in theaters” in the country.