Venom: There Will Be Carnage Will Push Your PG-13 Age Rating To The Limit

Venom: The film will arrive this October as a sequel to the 2018 film. Along with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures’ big premiere in 2021. Venom: There will be Carnage is one of the great promises of Sony Pictures for the remainder of the year. Affected by the coronavirus, the premiere of this sequel directed by Andy Serkis brings back Tom Hardy in the role of the Symbiote; although this time Carnage will be the other great protagonist of the film. As we could imagine, images of action and violent situations will be present at all times; to the point where the production team has pushed the limit on his PG-13 age rating.

Although initially everything seemed to indicate that the film was going to receive a PG-R rating (those under 17 must go to the cinema accompanied by an adult), they have finally achieved that Venom: There will be Matanza has a rating not recommended for children under 13 years. Speaking to IGN colleagues, Serkis explains that they could have made an adult version of the film with an R rating, but they have touched the limit to reduce the viscerality and blood rates.

On the border between PG-13 and R rating: they won’t give up their style

“We wanted to reach a large audience with this and … there are several rules that you have to follow,” he acknowledges. “The fact that you don’t see so much gore (maybe not so much blood or heads bitten off) may still suggest that.”

There will be scenes that are not explicitly seen … but we can imagine what will be happening. “Of course, you don’t run from the dark. And the true heart of Carnage as a character is not compromised at all. ” In other words: Carnage will be Carnage and no one should fear the originality of the events, according to how they were originally captured in the world of comics.

Venom: There will be slaughter will finally be released in theaters in Spain this October 15; In the United States, for its part, it will be on October 1, so that criticism from specialized media will not be required. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is not currently in the same universe, will be released on December 17, 2021 by Marvel Studios, which once again borrows the rights from Sony Pictures to include the enigmatic Spider-Man. .