Venom: There Will Be Carnage Will Be One of Marvel’s Shortest Films

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will not even be two hours long. Its premiere is scheduled for this coming October 15 in Spain. Venom: There Will Be Carnage will be atypical in length for newer superhero movies and even less common for Marvel movie adaptations. The Sony Pictures production, far from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirms a screen time of 90 minutes; an hour and a half. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the name it receives in the English-speaking market, hits theaters in the United States this October 1 (October 1 in Spain) with the aim of establishing itself as one of the biggest superhero events of the year.

Venom: There Will Be Carnage will last 90 minutes; far from the original

The news has taken most fans by surprise; not necessarily because it is something negative, but because generally these productions tend to last for more than two hours. The previous film, Tom Hardy’s debut as the Symbiote back in 2018 with Ruben Fleischer at the helm, ran for 1 hour and 52 minutes (112 minutes).

This time, Andy Serkis and Kelly Marcel have needed 90 minutes to tell this next adventure of one of the greatest enemies of Spider-Man; which in turn will meet the fearsome Carnage in this sequel. Sony’s Spiderverse is taking shape and, who knows, maybe in the future we will see Tom Holland (Peter Parker in the MCU) appearing in one of Sony’s film productions. Hardy himself acknowledges that he will do “everything possible” for a crossover. At the moment, we know that they do not give up winks towards Spider-Man.

Venom: There will be Matanza will be released this October 15 in theaters throughout Spain by Sony Pictures. Directed by Andy Serkis, the cast includes Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, as the villain Cletus Kasady / Matanza.

Will this sequel succeed in surpassing the $ 850 million box office of the original film? Likewise, one of the objectives is to improve the lukewarm criticism received by the public and specialized media of that first foray of Venom on the big screen.