Venom: There Will Be Carnage Sweeps The US: Best Premiere Since Theaters Reopened

Venom: The long-awaited premiere of Sony Pictures arouses the desire to return to theaters in the United States and achieves great collection figures. The premiere of Venom: There Will Be Carnage in theaters in the United States this past October 1 invites optimism. Sony Pictures has confirmed that the film has achieved extraordinary results during its first three days available on the domestic market, in excess of $ 90 million. With these data, the sequel exceeds not only by 10 million the results of the first installment in the same period, but it is the best opening figure for a film in the United States since the reopening of theaters as a result of the pandemic.

Venom: There will be Matanza opens this October 15 in theaters; a must see

Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures ’Motion Picture Group, welcomed the news:“ We are enormously grateful to Tom, Andy, Kelly and all the many talented contributors who have made this unique and fun film possible. We are also very satisfied that the patience and exclusivity of our theatrical releases have been rewarded with record results. With the forgiveness of Mr. Twain: The death of the movies has been greatly exaggerated ”.

Sony Pictures has strategically chosen the most suitable moment for the premiere of the second part of Venom, which reached 856 million dollars at the box office. The context is now different, with great skepticism on the part of the public when it comes to going to the rooms. Not surprisingly, in countries like Spain assistance is completely safe if the safety protocols are complied with (minimum distance, one of masks, general cleaning of assistants and seats …).

With the gratifying results of Sin Tiempo Para Morir (No Time To Die), which has debuted with 119 million dollars in its international debut; Dune with $ 35.8 million away from the United States; and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with $ 139.7 million in its world premiere, it seems that Venom: There will be Carnage can far exceed these results.

Venom: There will be Matanza will be released exclusively in cinemas throughout Spain on October 15, 2021. Directed by Andy Serkis, and starring Tom Hardy, the film features renowned actors and actresses such as Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson as villain Cletus Kasady / Carnage.