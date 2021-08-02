Venom: There Will Be Carnage; New Trailer in Spanish With a Brutal and Bloody Carnage

Venom: There Will Be Carnage; The second part of the Venom license on the big screen introduces us to a dispute between the symbiote and Carnage, the main antagonist.Venom: There will be Matanza shows his spectacular action in a new trailer in full Spanish. The dark side of the character played by Tom Hardy will return to the big screens on October 8. Theaters will re-present one of the Marvel characters under the production of Sony Pictures. You can see the video at the top of this news.

Venom returns

The film will be directed by Andy Serkis, who has already done the same in feature films such as A Reason to Live and Mowgly: Legend of the Jungle. The filmmaker features musician Marco Beltrami, who will be accompanied by cinematographer Robert Richardson and writer Kelly Marcel. Some will be familiar with the director’s name: He rose to stardom for his famous role as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogy.

The cast includes the aforementioned Tom Hardy, who will share the spotlight with Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, Reid Scott and Alfredo Tavares, among others. As it appears in the trailer, Matanza will be the main antagonist of the adventure, something that will not surprise fans of the first installment. The symbiote was scheduled to debut sometime last year; However, the restrictions due to COVID-19 have pushed the date until this October 8.

Let There Be Carnage, its official title in English, will bring the two popular characters face to face. In fact, during the video we can see Hardy perform a joke with Venom. Sony Pictures seeks to burst the box office just as it did with its predecessor. Let’s remember that in its day it managed to raise 850 million dollars at the global box office. Do you want to become Venom or Carnage? Click on this link to know the Instagram filters dedicated to the license.