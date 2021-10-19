Venom And Carnage Sweep: Best Premiere In Spain Since Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker

Venom: The new film by Sony Pictures and Marvel symbiotes is positioned as the best premiere in Spain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Venom: There will be Matanza, the new Marvel symbiote film with Sony Pictures and a sequel to the first Venom installment, has become the best premiere in Spain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and is also the film with a highest grossing premiere in our country since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This was announced by Sony Pictures Spain through an official statement, celebrating the excellent results at the ticket sales level.

Venom: There Will Be Carnage is a success for Sony Pictures

“We have the great pleasure to inform you of the extraordinary result obtained by Venom: There will be Matanza in its first opening weekend in Spain, thus achieving the first place in the Spanish box office with more than 3 million euros. These excellent figures mean not only that it surpasses the results obtained with the first installment released in 2018, under normal conditions prior to the global pandemic, but also represents the best premiere figure for a film in Spain since December 2019 ”, they assure from Sony Pictures Spain.

Thus, the film starring Venom and Carnage has surpassed the premiere of Fast & Furious 9 and its 2.8 million euros of its first weekend, the previous box office record in pandemic in Spain. On the other hand, the film directed by Andy Serkis already exceeds 283 million dollars worldwide, being already the eighth highest grossing film of the year internationally. Of course, it still has a long way to go to approach or exceed the box office achieved by Venom and its 856 million dollars in total.

In the United States it is already facing its fourth week on the billboard, with this past weekend raising just over 16 million dollars, which represents a 53.9% drop in ticket sales. At this time, a total collection in the United States is estimated at about 190-200 million dollars.