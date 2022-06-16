“Venom 3: Tom Hardy seems to confirm that the script is complete”

Tom Hardy seems to have confirmed that the Venom 3 script is ready.

On Instagram, the star of “Venoma” and “Venoma: Let there be a Massacre” posted an image of the title page of the script. Unfortunately, the title reveals absolutely nothing, and the title of the film is hidden by Venom’s cute cartoon squiggle. The scoundrel.

What we do know is that the story of Venom 3 is attributed to the same team as Venom: Let There Be Carnage. As in the previous film, Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel created the story, and Marcel received exceptional credit for writing the script itself.

Tom Hardy first starred as Venom in the 2018 Spider-Man spin-off. Telling the story of investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Hardy), the film serves as the origin story of Venom, a Marvel villain and an extraterrestrial parasite that takes up residence in the aforementioned Eddie.

After a decent box office, “Venoma: Let There Be Carnage,” a new sequel was inevitable. It was confirmed that “Venom 3” was in production back in December last year, and producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the upcoming sequel is already being prepared.

“We are now at the planning stage,” she said. “But what we’re focused on is getting everyone to come and watch No Way Home.” What will Venom 3 be about? So far, this is a complete mystery.

Venom: Let There be Carnage Images from the film

Despite the fact that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is part of the Marvel characters universe from Sony Pictures, it hints at a future Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover. Even the author of “Spider-Man: There is no way home” Eric Sommers admitted that this could happen:

“It leaves the door open to possibilities,” he said of the clue that the Venom symbiote escaped to the MCU. “As opposed to just seeing him come back and not seeing any symbiote. So it just opens up some exciting possibilities in the future.”

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.