Venom 3: Tom Hardy Says He Already Has Ideas For The Movie’s Sequel

Venom 3: Venom’s second film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, hasn’t even opened in theaters yet, and backstage there’s already talk of a third movie for the character. The source of this information is simply Tom Hardy, an actor who plays protagonist Eddie Brock in the feature film.

Venom 3: movie will happen?

Hardy commented, in an interview with Esquire, that he already has some ideas for a possible Venom 3. It is also estimated that Sony itself is willing to support the actor in another film about the character. During the conversation, the actor said: “I’m thinking about the third movie too, because I think you need to write it at the same time.”

However, Hardy put a touch of steam and commented that the anti-hero’s second film needs to succeed before the producers can dream of putting the ideas down on paper. “A third movie won’t get the green light until the second one hits, but the studio [was] very, very pleased with Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Hardy said.

Hardy’s ideas are all the more noticeable given the fact that the actor has already been involved with contributions to the Venom 2 script. Thus, Hardy’s interest in possibilities for a third film makes the eyes of Venom fans sparkle and believe in the odds. of a sequence.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to debut on September 15, 2021.